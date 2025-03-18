According to US leader Donald Trump, many elements of a peace deal regarding Russia's war against Ukraine have already been agreed upon with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Trump believes the war is moving towards an end

The head of the White House officially confirmed that his new negotiations with the illegitimate head of the Kremlin will take place on the morning of March 18 (North American Eastern Time).

Many elements of a final agreement have been agreed upon, but much remains to be done. Thousands of young soldiers and others are dying. Donald Trump President of the United States

Moreover, the American leader added that "2,500 soldiers on both sides are dying in the war every week," although he did not provide any confirmation for his loud statements.

"I look forward to my phone conversation with President Putin," the White House chief added. Share

By the way, Semafor recently learned from its anonymous sources that Donald Trump is currently considering the possibility of recognizing occupied Crimea as Russian territory as part of a potential agreement to end the war.

It also became known that American intelligence reported to the US president about Putin's real plans.