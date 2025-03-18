According to US leader Donald Trump, many elements of a peace deal regarding Russia's war against Ukraine have already been agreed upon with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
Points of attention
- Trump hints at the possibility of recognizing Crimea as Russian territory as part of a potential agreement to end the war.
- American intelligence reports reveal Putin's real plans, indicating his intention to seize the entire territory of Ukraine.
Trump believes the war is moving towards an end
The head of the White House officially confirmed that his new negotiations with the illegitimate head of the Kremlin will take place on the morning of March 18 (North American Eastern Time).
Moreover, the American leader added that "2,500 soldiers on both sides are dying in the war every week," although he did not provide any confirmation for his loud statements.
By the way, Semafor recently learned from its anonymous sources that Donald Trump is currently considering the possibility of recognizing occupied Crimea as Russian territory as part of a potential agreement to end the war.
It also became known that American intelligence reported to the US president about Putin's real plans.
As it turned out, the Russian dictator still has not given up on his main goal — to seize the entire territory of Ukraine.
