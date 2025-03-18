Trump publicly acknowledged pressure on Zelensky in the White House
Source:  online.ua

US President Donald Trump has admitted that his conflict with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the latter's visit to Washington was part of a strategy to pressure Ukraine. According to the US president, he wanted to achieve the necessary decisions and steps from Kyiv.

As the US president noted, he and his team wanted to “force Ukraine to do the right thing.”

Donald Trump also added that it was a difficult situation.

You saw a little scene in the Oval Office, but I think they (Ukraine — ed.) are doing the right thing right now, and we are trying to reach a peace agreement, to reach a ceasefire, and then a peace agreement.

Against this background, the head of the White House once again reiterated that a lot of people are dying on the battlefield, and he, they say, is doing everything possible to stop it.

Journalists asked Donald Trump to comment on the fact of stopping the supply of weapons and intelligence to Ukraine.

The US President cynically lied that this decision had no consequences for the soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region of Russia.

No, no, not at all. Quite the opposite, I think it was appreciated, and we have to understand, and you have to understand, that if I see someone doing something bad that will result in a large number of deaths, the only reason I intervene is because of humanity.

