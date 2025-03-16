Official Washington and Moscow are actively preparing for the upcoming meeting between American leader Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This was officially confirmed by Yuri Ushakov, an assistant to the illegitimate head of the Kremlin.

Trump and Putin are still preparing for a meeting

According to Yuri Ushakov, the topic of future negotiations is being actively discussed by the Kremlin and the White House.

"We are preparing for the meeting, and it will be organized as soon as the need arises," said the Russian dictator's aide. Share

Ushakov also officially confirmed that official contacts between Moscow and Washington are maintained, but not yet at the level of heads of state.

According to him, telephone talks and a meeting between Putin and Trump "can be organized quite quickly, if the need arises."

Currently, Yuriy Ushakov is not giving specific dates.

As previously mentioned, US special envoy Steve Witkoff visited Moscow for talks with Putin on March 13-14. After this meeting, the United States expressed "cautious optimism."

Also on March 16, it became known that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had a conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.