Official Washington and Moscow are actively preparing for the upcoming meeting between American leader Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This was officially confirmed by Yuri Ushakov, an assistant to the illegitimate head of the Kremlin.
Points of attention
- US special envoy's visit to Moscow and conversations with Putin have sparked optimism in Trump's team.
- Diplomatic efforts to restore communication between the United States and Russia are in progress, with a focus on following up on recent meetings.
Trump and Putin are still preparing for a meeting
According to Yuri Ushakov, the topic of future negotiations is being actively discussed by the Kremlin and the White House.
Ushakov also officially confirmed that official contacts between Moscow and Washington are maintained, but not yet at the level of heads of state.
According to him, telephone talks and a meeting between Putin and Trump "can be organized quite quickly, if the need arises."
Currently, Yuriy Ushakov is not giving specific dates.
As previously mentioned, US special envoy Steve Witkoff visited Moscow for talks with Putin on March 13-14. After this meeting, the United States expressed "cautious optimism."
Also on March 16, it became known that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had a conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
The diplomats' focus is on "following up on recent meetings in Saudi Arabia. They agreed to continue working to restore communication between the United States and Russia."
