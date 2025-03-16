Why Putin still hasn't agreed to a ceasefire — the Finnish president's response

According to the leader of Finland, Alexander Stubb, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is trying to play a protracted game in Ukraine, but he does not really want a ceasefire or a full end to the war.

Putin wants to fool the whole world again

Stubb issued a warning on this issue after the end of a video conference of the "coalition of the willing" on supporting Ukraine.

The President of Finland emphasized that in reality the illegitimate head of the Kremlin "does not seek a truce, a ceasefire, or peace."

Stubb also added that Putin has still not given up on his main goal, which is the destruction of Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

I hope we can continue the Western pressure that forces Russia to cease fire. Alexander Stubb President of Finland

According to the politician, everything currently looks like the Russian dictator is simply trying to stall for time.

Stubb also officially confirmed that the step forward was taken at a support meeting hosted by British leader Keir Starmer.