According to the leader of Finland, Alexander Stubb, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is trying to play a protracted game in Ukraine, but he does not really want a ceasefire or a full end to the war.
Points of attention
- The political dynamics surrounding the conflict suggest a strong Western pressure led by countries like Britain and France to compel Russia to halt its military actions and support Ukraine's pursuit of peace.
- Stubb's insights reveal a critical assessment of Putin's actions, highlighting the urgent need for continued international efforts to counter Russia's aggression and advocate for a peaceful resolution in Ukraine.
Putin wants to fool the whole world again
Stubb issued a warning on this issue after the end of a video conference of the "coalition of the willing" on supporting Ukraine.
The President of Finland emphasized that in reality the illegitimate head of the Kremlin "does not seek a truce, a ceasefire, or peace."
Stubb also added that Putin has still not given up on his main goal, which is the destruction of Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.
According to the politician, everything currently looks like the Russian dictator is simply trying to stall for time.
Stubb also officially confirmed that the step forward was taken at a support meeting hosted by British leader Keir Starmer.
