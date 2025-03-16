Canada's new leader Carney addresses Ukraine and challenges Russia

Canada's newly elected Prime Minister Mark Carney has officially announced his intention to continue supporting Ukraine and its people amid ongoing Russian aggression. In effect, the politician confirmed that he is not abandoning his predecessor Justin Trudeau's policy of cooperation with Kyiv.

Carney is committed to cooperation with Ukraine

Canada's new leader said he held talks with his British counterpart Keir Starmer, President Volodymyr Zelensky, and many other close allies to discuss Ukraine's path to ending the war.

Mark Carney officially confirmed that he and his country support the proposal for an immediate ceasefire on the battlefield.

According to him, Canada will provide Ukraine with the military support it needs for self-defense — now and in the future.

I spoke with Prime Minister Starmer, President Zelenskyy, and many of our closest allies this morning to discuss Ukraine’s path to peace.



Canada supports the proposal for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine. Now, Russia must stop stalling and launching its attacks. It’s time for… — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) March 15, 2025

In addition, Mark Carney publicly addressed the aggressor country Russia and voiced his demands.