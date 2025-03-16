Canada's new leader Carney addresses Ukraine and challenges Russia
Canada's new leader Carney addresses Ukraine and challenges Russia

Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Canada's newly elected Prime Minister Mark Carney has officially announced his intention to continue supporting Ukraine and its people amid ongoing Russian aggression. In effect, the politician confirmed that he is not abandoning his predecessor Justin Trudeau's policy of cooperation with Kyiv.

Points of attention

  • The new Prime Minister's approach highlights Canada's unwavering support for Ukraine and its determination to address the ongoing conflict with Russia.
  • Mark Carney's leadership signals a continued dedication to standing for Ukraine's sovereignty and working towards a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

Carney is committed to cooperation with Ukraine

Canada's new leader said he held talks with his British counterpart Keir Starmer, President Volodymyr Zelensky, and many other close allies to discuss Ukraine's path to ending the war.

Mark Carney officially confirmed that he and his country support the proposal for an immediate ceasefire on the battlefield.

According to him, Canada will provide Ukraine with the military support it needs for self-defense — now and in the future.

In addition, Mark Carney publicly addressed the aggressor country Russia and voiced his demands.

Russia must stop stalling and stop its attacks. It is time for Russia to come to the negotiating table in good faith. As agreed by the G7 in Charlevoix, we will strengthen the monitoring of sanctions to encourage compliance.

Mark Carney

Mark Carney

Newly elected Prime Minister of Canada

