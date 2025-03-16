According to US leader Donald Trump, his special envoy Steve Witkoff did not wait as long as 9 hours to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Moscow, as journalists claim.
Points of attention
- The White House chief highlights the productive nature of the meetings and positive outcomes, debunking negative portrayals in the media.
- Understanding the context behind the meetings sheds light on the dynamics between Trump, Putin, and other Russian officials, highlighting the importance of accurate reporting.
Trump commented on new media data
What is important to understand is that Sky News recently reported that Witkoff did not immediately meet with Putin during his recent visit.
According to journalists, the Russian dictator was busy talking with the self-proclaimed President of Belarus Lukashenko at that time.
Reacting to this information, Trump said that "fake news is at it as usual."
According to Trump, he read in the media that Putin made his high-ranking ambassador and special envoy, Steve Witkoff, wait for more than nine hours.
The White House chief reiterated that these meetings were "very productive" and gave "very good" signals.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-