"Waited for Putin for 9 hours." Trump responded to new media data

According to US leader Donald Trump, his special envoy Steve Witkoff did not wait as long as 9 hours to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Moscow, as journalists claim.

Trump commented on new media data

What is important to understand is that Sky News recently reported that Witkoff did not immediately meet with Putin during his recent visit.

According to journalists, the Russian dictator was busy talking with the self-proclaimed President of Belarus Lukashenko at that time.

Reacting to this information, Trump said that "fake news is at it as usual."

According to Trump, he read in the media that Putin made his high-ranking ambassador and special envoy, Steve Witkoff, wait for more than nine hours.

There was no expectation at all, actually. Other meetings with other Russian representatives took place, and obviously they took some time, but they were very productive. Donald Trump President of the United States

The White House chief reiterated that these meetings were "very productive" and gave "very good" signals.