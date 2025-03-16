"Waited for Putin for 9 hours." Trump responded to new media data
Category
Politics
Publication date

"Waited for Putin for 9 hours." Trump responded to new media data

Trump commented on new media data
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

According to US leader Donald Trump, his special envoy Steve Witkoff did not wait as long as 9 hours to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Moscow, as journalists claim.

Points of attention

  • The White House chief highlights the productive nature of the meetings and positive outcomes, debunking negative portrayals in the media.
  • Understanding the context behind the meetings sheds light on the dynamics between Trump, Putin, and other Russian officials, highlighting the importance of accurate reporting.

Trump commented on new media data

What is important to understand is that Sky News recently reported that Witkoff did not immediately meet with Putin during his recent visit.

According to journalists, the Russian dictator was busy talking with the self-proclaimed President of Belarus Lukashenko at that time.

Reacting to this information, Trump said that "fake news is at it as usual."

According to Trump, he read in the media that Putin made his high-ranking ambassador and special envoy, Steve Witkoff, wait for more than nine hours.

There was no expectation at all, actually. Other meetings with other Russian representatives took place, and obviously they took some time, but they were very productive.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

The White House chief reiterated that these meetings were "very productive" and gave "very good" signals.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
This is a disaster. How Putin beat himself in the war against Ukraine
Putin is close to defeat in the war against Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ceasefire. Trump announced an important day
Trump made a new statement on the ceasefire
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"This is a lie." Journalists analyzed Trump's new statement about Ukraine
Trump is spreading disinformation again

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?