The editorial staff of The Telegraph concluded that the war that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin started against Ukraine has become a real disaster for him, but things may soon get even worse, because Europe plans to send in its peacekeeping troops. That is why the illegitimate Russian president supported Donald Trump's idea of a ceasefire and ending the war.

Putin is close to defeat in the war against Ukraine

As The Telegraph's defense and international affairs editor Con Coughlin notes, Russia will do everything possible to hide from the world the bitter truth — it wants the war to end.

"Don't fool yourself, Putin is weak and desperately wants peace," the expert emphasized. Share

In solving this problem, the dictator is counting most on the help of the new US President, Donald Trump.

According to Coughlin, the Kremlin cannot ignore the devastating impact of the war on the Russian economy.

It's no secret that the interest rate has already reached 21%, and the welfare fund is rapidly depleting, leaving the Kremlin without funds to continue the war.

The main confirmation that Putin is looking for a way out of the war was his unexpected offer to mediate in negotiations between Iran and the United States regarding Tehran's nuclear program.