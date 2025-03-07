This is a disaster. How Putin beat himself in the war against Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  The Telegraph

The editorial staff of The Telegraph concluded that the war that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin started against Ukraine has become a real disaster for him, but things may soon get even worse, because Europe plans to send in its peacekeeping troops. That is why the illegitimate Russian president supported Donald Trump's idea of a ceasefire and ending the war.

Points of attention

  • Experts believe Putin is weak and desperate for peace, with the Russian economy suffering from high interest rates and depleting funds.
  • The Kremlin is banking on assistance from the new US President, Donald Trump, to help Putin find a way out of the war against Ukraine.

Putin is close to defeat in the war against Ukraine

As The Telegraph's defense and international affairs editor Con Coughlin notes, Russia will do everything possible to hide from the world the bitter truth — it wants the war to end.

"Don't fool yourself, Putin is weak and desperately wants peace," the expert emphasized.

In solving this problem, the dictator is counting most on the help of the new US President, Donald Trump.

According to Coughlin, the Kremlin cannot ignore the devastating impact of the war on the Russian economy.

It's no secret that the interest rate has already reached 21%, and the welfare fund is rapidly depleting, leaving the Kremlin without funds to continue the war.

The main confirmation that Putin is looking for a way out of the war was his unexpected offer to mediate in negotiations between Iran and the United States regarding Tehran's nuclear program.

For Putin, the possibility of introducing European peacekeeping forces into Ukraine, including British troops, would be a real disaster, since his main goal is to prevent any further Western incursion closer to Russia.

