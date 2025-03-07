The President of the Center for Global Studies "Strategy XXI" Mykhailo Honchar explained the unexpected reaction of the Russian authorities to the statement of French leader Emmanuel Macron regarding Paris's intentions to provide a nuclear umbrella to Europe. As it turned out, one of the main reasons is that France's nuclear forces are not part of NATO's integrated command structure, so the president can make decisions on nuclear deterrence without being guided by the demands of his allies in the Alliance.
Points of attention
- France's nuclear arsenal includes air and naval components, showcasing its diverse and impactful nuclear capabilities.
- President Macron emphasizes France's nuclear forces' ability to inflict unacceptable damage on any aggressor state's key centers, ensuring deterrence and independence.
Macron issues new challenge to Russia
What is important to understand is that in 1980, French nuclear forces approached a level that the Soviet Union considered a threat of “unacceptable harm” to the USSR.
As Mykhailo Honchar notes, at that time France had about 540 warheads. However, since then the nuclear arsenal has been reduced by almost 50%, and the ground component of nuclear forces has also been eliminated.
According to experts, Paris currently has 290 nuclear weapons at its disposal, of which about 280 are deployed.
Mykhailo Honchar draws attention to the fact that the air component of France's nuclear forces includes 50 Rafale fighter-bombers, including 40 Air Force aircraft and 10 Navy carrier-based aircraft for delivering ASMP cruise missiles.
Unlike the United Kingdom, whose nuclear forces are too closely tied to those of the United States, France, although a member of NATO, its nuclear forces are not part of the Alliance's integrated command structure.
France thus remains independent in its decision-making and freedom of action within the framework of its international obligations, including in the event of any threat of blackmail that may be directed against the country in the event of a crisis.
