French leader Emmanuel Macron believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will definitely move to Moldova and perhaps even Romania if he cannot be stopped in Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Macron stresses the importance of the US sustaining geostrategic deterrence against Russia and China.
- Emphasizing the need for the US to engage with Ukraine, Macron highlights the significance of American support in the conflict.
Macron warned what to expect from Putin next
According to the head of the republic, if Donald Trump's team agreed to sign a ceasefire without any security guarantees for Ukraine, it would have terrible consequences.
The French President emphasized that in this case, the United States would lose its ability to geostrategically deter Russia and China.
According to Macron, Donald Trump's ambitions are the opposite of this.
He also added that Washington should resume dialogue with Ukraine as soon as possible.
According to the French leader, "everyone agrees to make peace," but "there can be no just and lasting peace if Ukraine is left to its own devices."
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-