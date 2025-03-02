Macron named the following countries as Putin's victims

French leader Emmanuel Macron believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will definitely move to Moldova and perhaps even Romania if he cannot be stopped in Ukraine.

Macron warned what to expect from Putin next

According to the head of the republic, if Donald Trump's team agreed to sign a ceasefire without any security guarantees for Ukraine, it would have terrible consequences.

The French President emphasized that in this case, the United States would lose its ability to geostrategically deter Russia and China.

According to Macron, Donald Trump's ambitions are the opposite of this.

He also added that Washington should resume dialogue with Ukraine as soon as possible.

The manifest destiny of the Americans is to be on the side of the Ukrainians, I have no doubt about that. What the United States has done over the past three years is fully consistent with its diplomatic and military traditions. I want to make it clear to the Americans that disengagement from Ukraine is not in their interests. Emmanuel Macron President of France

According to the French leader, "everyone agrees to make peace," but "there can be no just and lasting peace if Ukraine is left to its own devices."