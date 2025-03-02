Ukraine, Britain and France to prepare a "ceasefire" plan
Category
Politics
Publication date

Ukraine, Britain and France to prepare a "ceasefire" plan

Kyiv, London and Paris agreed on a specific solution
Читати українською
Source:  BBC

British leader Keir Starmer has officially confirmed that he has agreed with the presidents of Ukraine and France, Volodymyr Zelensky and Emmanuel Macron, to prepare a plan for a "cessation of hostilities"

Points of attention

  • The focus is on bringing all parties back to resolving the main issue, emphasizing the importance of ending the war and establishing a just peace.
  • Ukraine's allies, including Britain and France, aim to stay focused on the main goal of achieving peace and not be distracted by external disputes.

Kyiv, London and Paris agreed on a specific solution

The head of the British government responded to the dispute in the Oval Office between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump.

According to him, "obviously no one wants to see this."

Starmer stressed that on March 1, he met with the Ukrainian leader, and also spoke with Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron.

As the British Prime Minister noted, his key goal was to build bridges and bring all parties back to resolving the main issue.

We have agreed that Britain, together with France and perhaps one or two other countries, will work with Ukraine on a plan to end the fighting, and then we will discuss that plan with the United States.

Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer

Prime Minister of Great Britain

The British leader recalled that Ukraine's allies have no right to be distracted from the main goal — ending the war and establishing a just peace.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Don't look in Kyiv." Macron addresses Trump after White House scandal
Macron stood up for Ukraine and Zelensky
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Vance is embarrassing the US." The first protests broke out in the States
Protesters shamed Vance's policies
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin decided to get Trump to restart Nord Stream 2
Putin wants to resurrect Nord Stream 2

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?