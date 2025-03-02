British leader Keir Starmer has officially confirmed that he has agreed with the presidents of Ukraine and France, Volodymyr Zelensky and Emmanuel Macron, to prepare a plan for a "cessation of hostilities"

Kyiv, London and Paris agreed on a specific solution

The head of the British government responded to the dispute in the Oval Office between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump.

According to him, "obviously no one wants to see this."

Starmer stressed that on March 1, he met with the Ukrainian leader, and also spoke with Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron.

As the British Prime Minister noted, his key goal was to build bridges and bring all parties back to resolving the main issue.

We have agreed that Britain, together with France and perhaps one or two other countries, will work with Ukraine on a plan to end the fighting, and then we will discuss that plan with the United States. Keir Starmer Prime Minister of Great Britain

The British leader recalled that Ukraine's allies have no right to be distracted from the main goal — ending the war and establishing a just peace.