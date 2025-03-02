Ukraine, Britain and France to prepare a "ceasefire" plan

British leader Keir Starmer has officially confirmed that he has agreed with the presidents of Ukraine and France, Volodymyr Zelensky and Emmanuel Macron, to prepare a plan for a "cessation of hostilities"
Points of attention
- The focus is on bringing all parties back to resolving the main issue, emphasizing the importance of ending the war and establishing a just peace.
- Ukraine's allies, including Britain and France, aim to stay focused on the main goal of achieving peace and not be distracted by external disputes.
Kyiv, London and Paris agreed on a specific solution
The head of the British government responded to the dispute in the Oval Office between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump.
According to him, "obviously no one wants to see this."
Starmer stressed that on March 1, he met with the Ukrainian leader, and also spoke with Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron.
As the British Prime Minister noted, his key goal was to build bridges and bring all parties back to resolving the main issue.
The British leader recalled that Ukraine's allies have no right to be distracted from the main goal — ending the war and establishing a just peace.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-