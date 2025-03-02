"Vance is embarrassing the US." The first protests broke out in the States
Protesters shamed Vance's policies
Source:  online.ua

A large-scale protest took place in the United States, aimed at forcing Vice President Jay Dee Vance to abandon his pro-Russian position and support Ukraine, which has been suffering from aggression from the Russian Federation for 11 years.

  • Vance and his family have not officially responded to the protest, indicating the escalating tension and dissatisfaction among the American public.
  • The incident underscores the division and concern within the US regarding the government's approach to the Ukrainian-Russian conflict and its impact on international relations.

US citizens and residents do not hide their outrage at what happened at the White House on February 28.

Photo: screenshot

According to the latest reports, protesters in Vermont disrupted the vacation of Vice President J.D. Vance and his family at a ski resort.

They greeted his motorcade with pro-Ukrainian slogans, for example:

  • "Ski in Russia",

  • "Vermont stands with Ukraine",

  • "Support Ukraine, not Putin,"

  • “Trump serves Putin”

  • "Vance is a disgrace to our country, the United States."

According to the published story, Vance was driving to a ski resort when he was met on the road by protesters with Ukrainian flags and pro-Ukrainian slogans.

Photo: screenshot

It is also reported that the demonstrators met the US Vice President's family near the resort. Eventually, Vance's motorcade left in an unknown direction.

Photo: screenshot

