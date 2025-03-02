A large-scale protest took place in the United States, aimed at forcing Vice President Jay Dee Vance to abandon his pro-Russian position and support Ukraine, which has been suffering from aggression from the Russian Federation for 11 years.

Protesters shamed Vance's policies

US citizens and residents do not hide their outrage at what happened at the White House on February 28.

Photo: screenshot

According to the latest reports, protesters in Vermont disrupted the vacation of Vice President J.D. Vance and his family at a ski resort.

They greeted his motorcade with pro-Ukrainian slogans, for example:

"Ski in Russia",

"Vermont stands with Ukraine",

"Support Ukraine, not Putin,"

“Trump serves Putin”

"Vance is a disgrace to our country, the United States."

According to the published story, Vance was driving to a ski resort when he was met on the road by protesters with Ukrainian flags and pro-Ukrainian slogans.

Photo: screenshot

It is also reported that the demonstrators met the US Vice President's family near the resort. Eventually, Vance's motorcade left in an unknown direction.