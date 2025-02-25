Future German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has initiated talks with the Social Democrats to quickly approve special defense spending of 200 billion euros. Aid for Ukraine will also be discussed as part of this decision.

Merz prepares to implement his promises regarding Ukraine

As journalists have learned, representatives of Merz's Christian Democrats and the Social Democrats are discussing ways to circumvent the strict restrictions on government borrowing in Germany.

Their main goal right now is to free up resources for the country's aging army.

Insiders say they are considering pushing a vote on a new package, which would be twice the size of the one approved three years ago, through the outgoing parliament.

What is important to understand is that the future Chancellor of Germany promises to increase investment in the German military to counter Russian aggression, but his plans have run into problems after the far right and left secured a blocking minority in the next parliament.