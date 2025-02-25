Future German Chancellor Merz prepares first decision on Ukraine
Future German Chancellor Merz prepares first decision on Ukraine

Merz prepares to implement his promises regarding Ukraine
Source:  Bloomberg

Future German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has initiated talks with the Social Democrats to quickly approve special defense spending of 200 billion euros. Aid for Ukraine will also be discussed as part of this decision.

  • Merz aims to circumvent obstacles, such as a blocking minority in the next parliament, by considering options like creating a special fund or adapting the debt brake for additional defense spending.
  • The decision-making process highlights the importance of addressing national security concerns and fulfilling promises to boost military investment amidst political challenges.

As journalists have learned, representatives of Merz's Christian Democrats and the Social Democrats are discussing ways to circumvent the strict restrictions on government borrowing in Germany.

Their main goal right now is to free up resources for the country's aging army.

Insiders say they are considering pushing a vote on a new package, which would be twice the size of the one approved three years ago, through the outgoing parliament.

What is important to understand is that the future Chancellor of Germany promises to increase investment in the German military to counter Russian aggression, but his plans have run into problems after the far right and left secured a blocking minority in the next parliament.

One idea is to create a special fund for new military spending and aid to Ukraine, the sources said. Other options include expanding the existing 100 billion euro fund or adapting the so-called debt brake to allow for additional defense spending.

