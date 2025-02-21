The candidate for German chancellor from the opposition CDU/CSU bloc, Friedrich Merz, does not hide that the recent scandalous and false statements by US President Donald Trump about Russia's war against Ukraine really shocked him.
Points of attention
- Merz's response reflects a growing trend of global politicians expressing support for Ukraine in the wake of Trump's controversial statements, signaling a shift in international alliances.
- Merz's call for quick and decisive action underscores the urgency of the situation and the necessity for European leaders to take a proactive approach in resolving the issue.
More and more politicians are siding with Ukraine
The German politician draws attention to the fact that Donald Trump's scandalous words are "essentially a classic substitution of the perpetrator for the victim."
Merz believes that, given recent events, it is extremely important that European leaders were able to agree on a common strategy to resolve this issue.
He also warned that this needs to be done "very, very quickly."
The German politician once again reminded us that asking and begging for a place at the negotiating table is the wrong approach.
