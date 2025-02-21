I am shocked. Merz responded to Trump's statements about Ukraine
I am shocked. Merz responded to Trump's statements about Ukraine

I am shocked. Merz responded to Trump's statements about Ukraine
Source:  Tagesschau

The candidate for German chancellor from the opposition CDU/CSU bloc, Friedrich Merz, does not hide that the recent scandalous and false statements by US President Donald Trump about Russia's war against Ukraine really shocked him.

  • Merz's response reflects a growing trend of global politicians expressing support for Ukraine in the wake of Trump's controversial statements, signaling a shift in international alliances.
  • Merz's call for quick and decisive action underscores the urgency of the situation and the necessity for European leaders to take a proactive approach in resolving the issue.

More and more politicians are siding with Ukraine

The German politician draws attention to the fact that Donald Trump's scandalous words are "essentially a classic substitution of the perpetrator for the victim."

This is the Russian narrative, this is how Putin has presented it for years, and I'm honestly shocked that Donald Trump has now apparently adopted it himself.

Friedrich Merz

Friedrich Merz

Candidate for Chancellor of Germany from the opposition bloc CDU/CSU

Merz believes that, given recent events, it is extremely important that European leaders were able to agree on a common strategy to resolve this issue.

He also warned that this needs to be done "very, very quickly."

The German politician once again reminded us that asking and begging for a place at the negotiating table is the wrong approach.

"Now we have to create our own weight," Merz emphasized.

