Trump and Putin teams hold secret meetings in Switzerland

According to journalists, representatives of the teams of US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin have held secret talks in Switzerland on numerous occasions. The main purpose of such meetings is to discuss ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

What is known about the secret negotiations between the US and Russia?

The Reuters news agency learned the details from several of its insiders.

Anonymous sources claim that the meetings have taken place over the past few months, including last week.

What is important to understand is that this is an additional channel with some contacts occurring during the transition period.

Although the participants in these talks have diplomatic and security experience, they are not civil servants, and it was not immediately clear whether they were sent by their governments. Share

Journalists have still not been able to find out the names of the people conducting these secret negotiations.

According to insiders, these meetings confirm behind-the-scenes efforts by the US and Russia to find ways to end the war.