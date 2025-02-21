Russia wants to declare "victory" over Ukraine and NATO on February 24

On the third anniversary of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, aggressor Russia intends to declare its “victory” even though the war is still ongoing and dictator Vladimir Putin has not achieved any of his goals, the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine reports.
Points of attention
- Dictator Vladimir Putin's team is actively working to destabilize the situation in Ukraine and discredit the country in the eyes of its allies.
- The GUR highlights the importance of understanding Russia's deceptive tactics and standing against the false narratives being promoted.
DIU warns of new Russian provocations
According to Ukrainian intelligence, Russia plans to declare a supposed "victory" in the war against Ukraine by a "round date" — February 24, 2025 — the third anniversary of the start of the full-scale war.
What is important to understand is that the Kremlin constantly lied that Russia was fighting the Alliance in Ukraine, because it was ashamed of the fact that it could not defeat a country much smaller than itself.
Dictator Vladimir Putin's team is also doing everything possible to sow disbelief among Ukrainians, destabilize the situation in the country, and discredit Ukraine in the eyes of its allies.
Against this backdrop, the GUR warns that Russian propagandists will increasingly actively promote such false narratives as:
"The West betrayed Ukraine",
"The opinion of Europeans and Ukrainians does not concern either Moscow or Washington,"
"The US and Russia agreed on everything behind Ukraine's back,"
"The Ukrainian government is illegitimate,"
"The Ukrainian army is losing at the front",
"Corrupt people in Ukraine are stealing billions of dollars in American aid."
