Russia wants to declare "victory" over Ukraine and NATO on February 24

On the third anniversary of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, aggressor Russia intends to declare its “victory” even though the war is still ongoing and dictator Vladimir Putin has not achieved any of his goals, the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine reports.

DIU warns of new Russian provocations

According to Ukrainian intelligence, Russia plans to declare a supposed "victory" in the war against Ukraine by a "round date" — February 24, 2025 — the third anniversary of the start of the full-scale war.

Moreover, the aforementioned plans may also mention "Russia's victory over NATO," the GUR says. Share

What is important to understand is that the Kremlin constantly lied that Russia was fighting the Alliance in Ukraine, because it was ashamed of the fact that it could not defeat a country much smaller than itself.

Dictator Vladimir Putin's team is also doing everything possible to sow disbelief among Ukrainians, destabilize the situation in the country, and discredit Ukraine in the eyes of its allies.

Against this backdrop, the GUR warns that Russian propagandists will increasingly actively promote such false narratives as: