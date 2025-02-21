The time has come. Ukrainians abroad join the large-scale Stand with Ukraine campaign
Category
World
Publication date

The time has come. Ukrainians abroad join the large-scale Stand with Ukraine campaign

Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Every citizen of Ukraine who is currently abroad has the opportunity to support their homeland and join the large-scale campaign “Stand with Ukraine”. It starts on February 22, 2025 and is timed to coincide with the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian organizations and friends of Ukraine worldwide are encouraged to join the campaign and show support on the anniversary of Russia's invasion.
  • Every Ukrainian can play a part in standing with Ukraine by participating in events or organizing new initiatives to raise awareness and support for the cause.

How to join the “Stand with Ukraine” campaign

All Ukrainians, the global community, and their friends abroad are needed to unite and remind the world about Ukraine like never before.

On February 22, events under the auspices of the Ukrainian World Congress will be held in different parts of the world.

On this interactive map you can find your city and join the "Stand with Ukraine" campaign.

Moreover, every Ukrainian has the opportunity to independently organize such an event if your city is not yet on the map.

The Ukrainian World Congress invites Ukrainian organizations and friends of Ukraine around the world to organize and register their events on the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of our world map. Wherever you live, join the global action Stand With Ukraine! Unite for Ukrainian Victory! — the official statement reads.

