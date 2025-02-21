The time has come. Ukrainians abroad join the large-scale Stand with Ukraine campaign

Every citizen of Ukraine who is currently abroad has the opportunity to support their homeland and join the large-scale campaign “Stand with Ukraine”. It starts on February 22, 2025 and is timed to coincide with the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

How to join the “Stand with Ukraine” campaign

All Ukrainians, the global community, and their friends abroad are needed to unite and remind the world about Ukraine like never before.

On February 22, events under the auspices of the Ukrainian World Congress will be held in different parts of the world.

On this interactive map you can find your city and join the "Stand with Ukraine" campaign.

Moreover, every Ukrainian has the opportunity to independently organize such an event if your city is not yet on the map.