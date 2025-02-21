Restoring hope. Zelenskyy summed up the results of negotiations with Kellogg

According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, his meeting in Kyiv with US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg truly "restores hope."

How Zelenskyy commented on the meeting with Kellogg

As the head of state noted, right now Ukraine needs the most powerful agreements with the United States that will really have the desired effect.

That is why Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered his team to work quickly and very, very carefully.

The President once again reminded that the economy and security must always go hand in hand, and the details of agreements matter: the better the details are spelled out, the greater the result."

We discussed with General Kellogg the front, the need to release all our prisoners held by Russia. And also the need for a reliable and clear system of security guarantees so that war does not return and so that the Russians do not ruin lives. We all need peace: Ukraine, Europe, America — everyone in the world. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

It is also worth noting that the previous day, the Ukrainian leader called the meeting with Donald Trump's special representative "a good conversation."