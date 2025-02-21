Trump handed Ukraine a new version of the "subsoil deal"

As journalists managed to learn from their insiders, US President Donald Trump and his team developed and handed over to Kyiv a new version of the agreement on the development of minerals in Ukraine, which takes into account some of the authorities' comments and has a better chance of being signed.

Trump still wants to make a deal with Ukraine

According to anonymous media sources, in recent days, negotiations between official Washington and Kyiv on the "subsoil agreement" have not stopped.

Against this background, the White House presented an improved version of it to the team of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, which took into account some of Kyiv's concerns.

Another insider confirmed that some articles that caused concern in the Office of the President of Ukraine were removed from the said document — primarily, the fact that the agreement falls under the jurisdiction of the New York court.

The latest draft has been significantly improved and complies with Ukrainian legislation, anonymous sources claim. Share

According to them, several of Zelensky's aides urged him to sign the updated proposal to avoid further confrontation with Trump and allow him to justify continued U.S. support for Ukraine.