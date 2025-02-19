Johnson revealed Trump's real goal after scandalous statements about Ukraine
Johnson revealed Trump's real goal after scandalous statements about Ukraine

Джонсон раскрыл реальную цель Трампа после скандальных заявлений об Украине
Source:  online.ua

Former British leader Boris Johnson believes that new US President Donald Trump aims to shock and activate Europe in matters of assistance to Ukraine.

  • Johnson disputes Trump's statements on Zelensky's rating and highlights the need for historical accuracy and constructive action.
  • Overall, Johnson advocates for a more serious and efficient approach from European countries towards supporting Ukraine and unlocking frozen assets.

Of course, Ukraine did not start the war. That is like saying that America attacked Japan at Pearl Harbor. Of course, a country that has been invaded should not hold elections. The UK did not have a general election from 1935 to 1945.

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson

Former Prime Minister of Great Britain

In addition, the British politician disputed Donald Trump's words that Zelensky's rating had fallen to 4%.

According to Johnson, it's actually about the same as Trump's.

He admits that the US president's statements do not claim historical accuracy, but rather are intended to shock Europeans and force them to act.

The US sees $300 billion in frozen Russian assets, mostly in Belgium. This money could be sent to Ukraine to compensate for American support. Why is Europe preventing Putin's money from being unfrozen?

As Johnson noted, the United States believes that Belgium, France and other countries are blocking this decision.

"This is absurd. We need to become more serious and faster," the politician stressed.

