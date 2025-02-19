Former British leader Boris Johnson believes that new US President Donald Trump aims to shock and activate Europe in matters of assistance to Ukraine.

Джонсон раскрыл реальную цель Трампа после скандальных заявлений об Украине

Of course, Ukraine did not start the war. That is like saying that America attacked Japan at Pearl Harbor. Of course, a country that has been invaded should not hold elections. The UK did not have a general election from 1935 to 1945. Boris Johnson Former Prime Minister of Great Britain

In addition, the British politician disputed Donald Trump's words that Zelensky's rating had fallen to 4%.

According to Johnson, it's actually about the same as Trump's.

He admits that the US president's statements do not claim historical accuracy, but rather are intended to shock Europeans and force them to act.

The US sees $300 billion in frozen Russian assets, mostly in Belgium. This money could be sent to Ukraine to compensate for American support. Why is Europe preventing Putin's money from being unfrozen? Share

As Johnson noted, the United States believes that Belgium, France and other countries are blocking this decision.