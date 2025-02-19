Former British leader Boris Johnson believes that new US President Donald Trump aims to shock and activate Europe in matters of assistance to Ukraine.
- Johnson disputes Trump's statements on Zelensky's rating and highlights the need for historical accuracy and constructive action.
- Overall, Johnson advocates for a more serious and efficient approach from European countries towards supporting Ukraine and unlocking frozen assets.
In addition, the British politician disputed Donald Trump's words that Zelensky's rating had fallen to 4%.
According to Johnson, it's actually about the same as Trump's.
He admits that the US president's statements do not claim historical accuracy, but rather are intended to shock Europeans and force them to act.
As Johnson noted, the United States believes that Belgium, France and other countries are blocking this decision.
