According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, the policies of US President Donald Trump and his administration are bringing Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Russia out of isolation as an aggressor. Despite this, Ukraine is not going to give up and is ready for anything.

Zelenskyy responded to US statements and decisions

I believe the US helped Putin come out of years of isolation through a full-scale invasion. No one is upset. We are ready for anything. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

In addition, the head of state commented on the statements about "90% of aid from the US."

According to him, these are smaller numbers, but Ukraine is still very grateful to the States.

Against this background, Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Donald Trump's team to provide accurate and truthful data.

As the Ukrainian leader noted, right now the US is bringing Putin out of isolation and the Kremlin is happy about this:

"Yesterday there were already signals that they were being treated as victims. This is something new," the Ukrainian president was indignant. Share

The head of state also responded to Trump's statements that his support among Ukrainians is allegedly 4%.