We are ready. Zelensky responded to the scandalous statements of Trump and his team
Zelenskyy responded to US statements and decisions
Source:  online.ua

According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, the policies of US President Donald Trump and his administration are bringing Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Russia out of isolation as an aggressor. Despite this, Ukraine is not going to give up and is ready for anything.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian leader expresses readiness for any situation and emphasizes gratitude for American aid, albeit noting discrepancies in reported figures.
  • Zelensky highlights the need for truthful information from Trump's team, pointing out the implications of US actions in potentially empowering Putin and the Kremlin.

I believe the US helped Putin come out of years of isolation through a full-scale invasion. No one is upset. We are ready for anything.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

In addition, the head of state commented on the statements about "90% of aid from the US."

According to him, these are smaller numbers, but Ukraine is still very grateful to the States.

Against this background, Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Donald Trump's team to provide accurate and truthful data.

As the Ukrainian leader noted, right now the US is bringing Putin out of isolation and the Kremlin is happy about this:

"Yesterday there were already signals that they were being treated as victims. This is something new," the Ukrainian president was indignant.

The head of state also responded to Trump's statements that his support among Ukrainians is allegedly 4%.

If someone wants to change me right now, it won't work right now... if we're talking about 4%, then we've seen this disinformation, we understand that it comes from Russia, and we have evidence.

