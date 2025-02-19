Watch: US Special Representative Kellogg arrives in Kyiv

On the morning of February 19, US President Donald Trump's special representative for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, arrived in the Ukrainian capital. This is his first official visit to Kyiv in this position.
Points of attention
- Kellogg's arrival in Kyiv is marked by meeting with US Ambassador to Ukraine and expressing Trump's intentions for peace and ending the suffering in the region.
- Kellogg's mission includes gathering insights from Ukraine to inform future discussions with President Trump, emphasizing the importance of clarity and understanding in international relations.
Kellogg is already in Kyiv — what is known
Journalists filmed the arrival of the American envoy at the Kyiv railway station.
It is worth noting that Keith Kellogg was met at the train station by US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink.
Commenting on his visit to Kyiv, Donald Trump's representative said that "this is a chance to have good potential negotiations."
In addition, he once again repeated Donald Trump's words that supposedly "the war would not have started if he had been president at the time."
