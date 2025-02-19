Watch: US Special Representative Kellogg arrives in Kyiv

On the morning of February 19, US President Donald Trump's special representative for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, arrived in the Ukrainian capital. This is his first official visit to Kyiv in this position.

Kellogg is already in Kyiv — what is known

Journalists filmed the arrival of the American envoy at the Kyiv railway station.

It is worth noting that Keith Kellogg was met at the train station by US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink.

Commenting on his visit to Kyiv, Donald Trump's representative said that "this is a chance to have good potential negotiations."

We will listen. We are ready to provide what is needed. We understand the need for security guarantees. Part of my mission is to listen. Then I will return to the United States, talk to President Trump. To make sure that we understand everything correctly. Keith Kellogg US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia

In addition, he once again repeated Donald Trump's words that supposedly "the war would not have started if he had been president at the time."