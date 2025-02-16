Trump wants to offer Lukashenko a secret deal
Category
Politics
Publication date

Trump wants to offer Lukashenko a secret deal

Trump wants to influence the situation in Belarus
Читати українською
Source:  The New York Times

According to journalists, US leader Donald Trump plans to offer Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko a "deal" to ease sanctions in exchange for the mass release of political prisoners.

Points of attention

  • Trump wants to influence the situation in Belarus through an agreement with Lukashenko to ease sanctions.
  • A representative of the American diplomatic corps held meetings with Lukashenko and representatives of the Belarusian KGB.

Trump wants to influence the situation in Belarus

According to the publication's insiders, a high-ranking American diplomat arrived in Minsk on February 12.

He held meetings with the illegitimate president of the Republic of Belarus and the head of the Belarusian KGB. What is important to understand is that this was the first such interaction in the last 5 years.

According to available information, the visit was made by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Christopher Smith and two other American officials.

After the meetings, they traveled to a village on the border with Lithuania, where they picked up an American and two Belarusian political prisoners who had been released from prison, before heading to Vilnius. Smith called the release of the three political prisoners "a major victory and a step forward in President Trump's 'peace through strength' agenda."

According to Smith himself, Donald Trump's team is considering a "grand deal" under which Lukashenko would agree to the mass release of political prisoners, including the most famous ones.

The White House would then ease sanctions on Belarus’ banking sector and potash exports, two people at the meeting said on condition of anonymity.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin created a new secret department — what is known
Russia has created another dangerous department
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Very seriously. Macron urgently convenes European leaders
Macron wants to discuss Trump's actions
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky assessed Ukraine's chances of success after conversation with Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy hopes for progress in ending the war

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?