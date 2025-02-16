Trump wants to offer Lukashenko a secret deal

According to journalists, US leader Donald Trump plans to offer Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko a "deal" to ease sanctions in exchange for the mass release of political prisoners.

Trump wants to influence the situation in Belarus

According to the publication's insiders, a high-ranking American diplomat arrived in Minsk on February 12.

He held meetings with the illegitimate president of the Republic of Belarus and the head of the Belarusian KGB. What is important to understand is that this was the first such interaction in the last 5 years.

According to available information, the visit was made by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Christopher Smith and two other American officials.

After the meetings, they traveled to a village on the border with Lithuania, where they picked up an American and two Belarusian political prisoners who had been released from prison, before heading to Vilnius. Smith called the release of the three political prisoners "a major victory and a step forward in President Trump's 'peace through strength' agenda." Share

According to Smith himself, Donald Trump's team is considering a "grand deal" under which Lukashenko would agree to the mass release of political prisoners, including the most famous ones.