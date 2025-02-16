Trump wants to offer Lukashenko a secret deal

According to journalists, US leader Donald Trump plans to offer Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko a "deal" to ease sanctions in exchange for the mass release of political prisoners.
- Trump wants to influence the situation in Belarus through an agreement with Lukashenko to ease sanctions.
- A representative of the American diplomatic corps held meetings with Lukashenko and representatives of the Belarusian KGB.
According to the publication's insiders, a high-ranking American diplomat arrived in Minsk on February 12.
He held meetings with the illegitimate president of the Republic of Belarus and the head of the Belarusian KGB. What is important to understand is that this was the first such interaction in the last 5 years.
According to available information, the visit was made by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Christopher Smith and two other American officials.
According to Smith himself, Donald Trump's team is considering a "grand deal" under which Lukashenko would agree to the mass release of political prisoners, including the most famous ones.
The White House would then ease sanctions on Belarus’ banking sector and potash exports, two people at the meeting said on condition of anonymity.
