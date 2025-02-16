Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has ordered his spy agencies to create a shadowy unit for sabotage and assassinations in European countries, American journalists have learned from their Western intelligence insiders.

Russia has created another dangerous department

According to media reports, it is currently known as the Special Tasks Department and is located at the headquarters of Russian military intelligence, a sprawling glass and steel complex on the outskirts of Moscow — the Aquarium.

Many operations have already taken place: assassination attempts, sabotage, and plots to plant incendiary devices on airplanes.

Anonymous sources claim that the creation of this department is another attack by Putin on the West against the backdrop of Russia's war against Ukraine.

In this way, the Russian dictator is trying to take revenge on Kyiv's allies, who are providing him with assistance to deter the enemy.

The department employs "veterans of some of Russia's most dangerous covert operations in recent years."