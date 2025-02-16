Putin created a new secret department — what is known
Putin created a new secret department — what is known

Source:  The Wall Street Journal

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has ordered his spy agencies to create a shadowy unit for sabotage and assassinations in European countries, American journalists have learned from their Western intelligence insiders.

Points of attention

  • The creation of this department is viewed as another strategic move by Putin to retaliate against the West amidst Russia's conflict with Ukraine.
  • Putin's shadowy unit is considered a response to the perceived Western involvement in attacks against Russia, fueling tensions between Moscow and the West.

According to media reports, it is currently known as the Special Tasks Department and is located at the headquarters of Russian military intelligence, a sprawling glass and steel complex on the outskirts of Moscow — the Aquarium.

Many operations have already taken place: assassination attempts, sabotage, and plots to plant incendiary devices on airplanes.

Anonymous sources claim that the creation of this department is another attack by Putin on the West against the backdrop of Russia's war against Ukraine.

In this way, the Russian dictator is trying to take revenge on Kyiv's allies, who are providing him with assistance to deter the enemy.

The department employs "veterans of some of Russia's most dangerous covert operations in recent years."

The Kremlin considers the West complicit in Ukraine's attacks on Russia, including the alleged bombing of the Nord Stream pipeline, assassinations of high-ranking officials in Moscow, and strikes using Western long-range missiles.

