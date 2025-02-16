What victory in war will look like — Kellogg addressed Ukrainians
Source:  Ukrinform

Ukraine must decide for itself what it considers a victory in the war against Russia. This was stated by the US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg. He also explained what his main task is now on this path.

Points of attention

  • Ending active hostilities is highlighted as the primary task in establishing peace according to the US Special Representative.
  • The ultimate aim of the United States is to support Ukraine in becoming a sovereign, stable, and successful country.

The US special representative made a statement on this matter during discussions on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

What does victory look like? I think you have to ask yourself that question. It's a question for Ukraine because you're fighting for your place.

Keith Kellogg

US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia

He draws attention to the fact that Ukrainians are fighting bravely, and the sacrifices they have had to make are shocking.

According to Kellogg, he had to see this with his own eyes when he was in Izyum and other cities in eastern Ukraine.

Donald Trump's special representative emphasized that his first and main task for establishing peace is to end active hostilities.

However, as a result, the United States will fight to ensure that Ukraine is a sovereign, stable, and successful country.

