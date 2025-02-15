Why Zelensky rejected Trump's secret offer — FT data

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy has rejected a proposal to grant the United States about 50% of the rights to rare earth minerals because he wants to negotiate a more favorable deal for Ukraine.
- Zelensky insists that security guarantees be attached to any deal on copal.
- The president did not like the lack of security guarantees for Ukraine in Trump's deal.
Zelensky does not agree to Trump's conditions
According to insiders, the Ukrainian leader wants American and European security guarantees directly tied to any mineral deal.
In addition, Zelensky insists that other countries, including EU states, be involved in the future exploitation of natural resources.
Currently, the head of state and his team are doing everything possible to negotiate with the White House a more favorable deal for Ukraine.
As the media reported, during his recent visit to Kyiv, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant brought a document that Trump wanted Zelensky to sign.
However, Zelensky was not satisfied with the fact that the document did not contain any future security guarantees for Ukraine from the United States.
