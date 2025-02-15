Zelenskyy made a new demand to Putin regarding the withdrawal of Russian troops

According to Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin must withdraw his army from the territory of Ukraine at least to the line before the start of a full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022.

Russia must fulfill Ukraine's conditions

I think they should go, at the very least, they should go to the line of (full-scale — ed.) invasion. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The journalist drew attention to the fact that at present the Russian dictator does not show any desire to retreat to the borders of 2022 or 2014.

Against this background, she asked the Ukrainian leader how, in his opinion, the war might end.

According to Volodymyr Zelensky, it is US President Donald Trump who can contribute to this, and Europe has the opportunity to help him.

For example, the head of the White House really has leverage over Vladimir Putin. Moreover, Donald Trump "really needs success."