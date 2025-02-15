Zelenskyy made a new demand to Putin regarding the withdrawal of Russian troops
Ukraine
Zelenskyy made a new demand to Putin regarding the withdrawal of Russian troops

Russia must fulfill Ukraine's conditions
Source: online.ua

According to Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin must withdraw his army from the territory of Ukraine at least to the line before the start of a full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022.

  • Zelensky believes that a successful conclusion to the war is possible with the participation of Trump and Europe.
  • The Ukrainian leader added that the US president really wants to succeed in solving this problem.

I think they should go, at the very least, they should go to the line of (full-scale — ed.) invasion.

The journalist drew attention to the fact that at present the Russian dictator does not show any desire to retreat to the borders of 2022 or 2014.

Against this background, she asked the Ukrainian leader how, in his opinion, the war might end.

According to Volodymyr Zelensky, it is US President Donald Trump who can contribute to this, and Europe has the opportunity to help him.

For example, the head of the White House really has leverage over Vladimir Putin. Moreover, Donald Trump "really needs success."

I think he really needs to succeed, otherwise everyone will say (it) was the Biden line and this is the Trump line. I think he needs to succeed, and we need to succeed, and we trust him. I hope he'll be on our side.

