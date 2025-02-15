According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin agreed to start peace talks in order to have time to accumulate strength for further hostilities, not to end the war.

Zelenskyy revealed Putin's motives

The head of state issued a warning on this issue on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

According to him, the goal of Vladimir Putin's participation in the negotiations is not to end the war, but to conclude a ceasefire agreement.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy predicts that such an agreement will make it possible to lift international sanctions from the aggressor country and allow it to regroup.

That's really what he wants. He wants to take a break, prepare, practice, lift some sanctions through a ceasefire, and so on. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

In addition, the head of state warned that it would be "very difficult" for Ukraine to survive without US military support in the war against Russia.