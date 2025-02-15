Russia is disgraced amid a new attack on Ukraine

On the night of February 14-15, the aggressor country Russia launched an air attack on Ukraine, using 70 drones at once. However, the enemy was once again humiliated, as this attack turned out to be a complete failure: not a single UAV reached its target thanks to the successful work of the air defense forces.
- The destruction of 33 strike drones and unmanned aerial vehicles was confirmed in Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, and Donetsk regions.
- Another 37 Russian drone simulators have been lost in the field.
Air Defense Forces Report on the Results of Their Work
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that a new attack by the Russian invaders began at 8:30 p.m. on February 14.
The Russian army carried out the attack with 70 Shahed-type strike drones and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Chauda — Crimea.
Electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.
In addition, it is indicated that 37 enemy drones-simulators were lost in location.
According to the latest data, no negative consequences were identified.
