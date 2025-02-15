Russia is disgraced amid a new attack on Ukraine

On the night of February 14-15, the aggressor country Russia launched an air attack on Ukraine, using 70 drones at once. However, the enemy was once again humiliated, as this attack turned out to be a complete failure: not a single UAV reached its target thanks to the successful work of the air defense forces.

Air Defense Forces Report on the Results of Their Work

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that a new attack by the Russian invaders began at 8:30 p.m. on February 14.

The Russian army carried out the attack with 70 Shahed-type strike drones and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Chauda — Crimea.

Electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 09:00, the shooting down of 33 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types in Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia and Donetsk regions was confirmed. Share

In addition, it is indicated that 37 enemy drones-simulators were lost in location.

According to the latest data, no negative consequences were identified.