Watch: Large-scale "bavovna" thundered in various regions of Russia

On the night of February 15, dozens of drones hit the Russian cities of Rostov, Novomoskovsk, and Engels. Moreover, an industrial facility is burning in the Kaluga region, and drones attacked an oil refinery in Volgograd.

Drone attack on Russia on February 15 — what is known

According to the latest data, 7 Russian airports have temporarily suspended operations amid a massive drone attack.

Hostile telegram channels report that the airports in Astrakhan, Vladikavkaz, Volgograd, Grozny, Kaluga, Saratov, and Ulyanovsk are being discussed.

Kremlin protege in the Volgograd region, Andrey Bocharov, claims that debris from one of the drones fell on the roof of the building, causing a fire.

According to the Governor of the Kaluga Region Vladislav Shapsh, a fire broke out on the territory of an industrial enterprise when the strike drone fell.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has already come up with its own version of events. The enemy defense department traditionally lies that their air defense was able to destroy 40 Ukrainian drones during the night.