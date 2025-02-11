Sabotage in the Baltic. Russia plans to blow up a foreign ship

In recent weeks, a series of provocations by the aggressor country Russia have taken place in the Baltic Sea. However, the Kremlin decided not to stop there and, in its own style, announced the blowing up of a foreign ship, cynically lying that Ukraine was planning to do so.

Russia is preparing a new sabotage operation in the Baltics

The lie that Ukraine is planning sabotage in the Baltic Sea has begun to be spread by the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR).

These fakes were immediately picked up by Kremlin propagandists, as well as Russian media outlets that call themselves opposition.

Russian intelligence officers invented that Ukrainian special services were going to “carry out a provocation with the assistance of their Western curators.”

The SWR also fears that after this, NATO will allegedly close Russia's access to the Baltic Sea "under the pretext of ensuring the safety of maritime navigation."

Moscow is lying that Ukraine is trying to "draw the Alliance into a direct armed conflict with the Russian Federation."

Russian intelligence officers did not stop there and invented that the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, together with the special services of European countries, "is preparing attacks on representatives of the Russian non-systemic opposition and businessmen fleeing the law who live abroad."