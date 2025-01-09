According to the spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk, the fuel oil leak after the accident of Russian tankers in the Sea of Azov could reach the coast of Odessa and Mykolaiv.
What is known about the pollution of the Black Sea with fuel oil after the accident of Russian tankers?
The Navy spokesman emphasized that Ukraine has no influence over civilian ships from the perspective of military efforts, which allows the aggressor country of Russia to use the Kerch Strait in its own interests.
Fuel oil from Russian tankers has already polluted the Crimean coast
Satellite monitoring has revealed the spread of fuel oil near the coast of Russian-occupied Crimea due to the accident of Russian tankers in the Sea of Azov.
Sentinel-1 satellite monitoring on January 4 revealed pollution in the form of oil slicks measuring 2 km² near the city of Feodosia and 0.25 km² near Cape Takil.
Probable effects of pollution were detected between the settlements of Partenit and Sudak.
Already on January 5, satellite images confirmed the spread of fuel oil stains along the southern coast of Crimea.
Near Sevastopol and Kachi, 15 km long fuel oil stains were discovered.
The total area of the contaminated territory near the coast of Crimea is currently 1,000 km².
