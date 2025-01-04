Fuel oil from sunken Russian tankers reaches western coast of Crimea

In temporarily occupied Crimea, fuel oil pollution resulting from the December accident involving Russian oil tankers was discovered on the beaches of Lyubimovka and Orlivka, located west of Sevastopol.

Fuel oil has already been brought to the beaches of Lyubimivka and Orlivka, and this is the western coast of Sevastopol.

It is noted that according to the Crimean Department of Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring, on January 4, the southwest wind is expected to increase to 17-22 m/s in Crimea.

This means that the pollution patch that was carried westward along the Crimean peninsula by waves may now wash ashore again.

In the afternoon, it became known that fuel oil had already ended up on the beach in Kacha near Sevastopol — this is even further north than Lyubimovka and Orlivka, where fuel oil was discovered this morning.

The occupation authorities introduced a regional state of emergency in Sevastopol.

Oil slicks were spotted in Kozacha Bay, Blakytnaya Bay, Kach, Orlivka, Balaklava, on Sribny Beach, Victory Park, and on Fiolent.

There is no doubt that the rest of the Sevastopol coast has also suffered. It's just that not everywhere has access to the sea, and no one visits the rest of the territory in winter.

On January 2, two new areas of oil pollution were discovered in temporarily occupied Crimea after the accident of two Russian tankers in the Kerch Strait.

During monitoring in the Kerch city district, in the area of the city beach (Arshintsevskaya Spit), minor contamination of a sandy area 1.8 km long was detected. In the Leninsky district near Lake Tobechik, the total length of contamination is 2.1 km.

According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, about 150 people and 48 pieces of equipment are involved in the elimination of the consequences of the environmental disaster. Specialists are cleaning the area and removing the soil.