Russian tanker accident. Areas contaminated with oil products found again in Crimea

Two new areas of oil pollution have been discovered in temporarily occupied Crimea after the accident of two Russian tankers in the Kerch Strait. The pollution is 1.8 and 2.1 km long.

Fuel oil from Russian tankers pollutes Crimea

During monitoring in the Kerch city district, in the area of the city beach (Arshintsevskaya Spit), minor contamination of a sandy area 1.8 km long was detected. In the Leninsky district near Lake Tobechik, the total length of contamination is 2.1 km.

According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, about 150 people and 48 pieces of equipment are involved in the elimination of the consequences of the environmental disaster. Specialists are cleaning the area and removing the soil.

2.4 thousand tons of petroleum products entered the Black Sea due to a tanker disaster, the Russian Ministry of Transport reported.

The emergency in the Kerch Strait is the world's first accident with "heavy" top fuel oil of the M100 brand. because it sinks to the bottom or floats in the water column. Therefore, the main method is collection from the coastline, when the fuel oil is dumped into the coastal zone.

Russian tanker accident: what is known

On December 15, two Russian tankers, Volgoneft-212 and Volgoneft-239, were damaged in the Kerch Strait due to a severe storm.

And just a few days later, another tanker accident occurred near the port of Kavkaz in the Black Sea. It became known about the leak of fuel oil into the Black Sea and the pollution of the coast of the Krasnodar Territory.

It is noted that the tanker accident in the Kerch Strait caused significant environmental consequences. Fuel oil may reach the Sea of Azov.