Tanker accident in the Sea of Azov — satellite images of the consequences have appeared
Category
World
Publication date

Tanker accident in the Sea of Azov — satellite images of the consequences have appeared

Oil spill in the Sea of ​​Azov
Читати українською
Source:  Radio Svoboda

The accident of Russian tankers in the Sea of Azov resulted in serious pollution of beaches on the Russian coast in Anapa and Vityazevo.

Points of attention

  • Satellite images expose the severe pollution of beaches in Anapa and Vityazevo following the Russian tanker accident in the Sea of Azov.
  • The oil spill has led to significant fuel oil stains and contaminated bags on the Russian coast, affecting the local fauna and environment.
  • Despite the increased fuel oil contamination in the Kuban region, Ukraine faces challenges in assessing the pollution level due to restricted access to the affected territories.

What oil pollution on Russian beaches from tanker accidents looks like

On the beaches, you may notice fuel oil stains and bags used to collect oil waste.

Satellite images taken in January 2024 and December 20, 2024 are also shown for comparison.

As the publication's journalists note, fuel oil is seeping through plastic bags back into the sand because the bags are not being removed in time.

At the same time, the area of fuel oil contamination in the Kuban after the accident of two tankers in the Kerch Strait increased to 54 kilometers.

What consequences will the accident of Russian tankers in the Sea of Azov have for Ukraine?

According to Dmitry Volovik, director of the Azov Sea National Nature Park, a large-scale oil spill occurred in the Sea of Azov after the accident of the Russian tankers Volgoneft 212 and Volgoneft 239. 

Volovyk noted that as a result of the accident, part of the coast in the Zaporizhia region was polluted, in particular, the Azov National Natural Park.

According to him, it is currently not possible to accurately determine the level of pollution in the Sea of Azov and coastal soils due to the fact that Ukraine does not have access to the territories occupied by Russia.

However, Volovyk emphasized that it is the local fauna that will obviously suffer the most from the oil spill.

Volovyk also noted that the authorities of the aggressor country are not taking any measures after the tanker accident and oil spill.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
UK imposes new sanctions against Russian tankers
Government of Great Britain
UK imposes new sanctions against Russian tankers
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Panama will withdraw the tankers of the shadow fleet of the Russian Federation from under its flag
Russian Shadow Fleet
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Two Russian tankers sank near the Kerch Strait — video
Two Russian tankers sank near the Kerch Strait — video

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?