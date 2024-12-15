Two Russian tankers sank near the Kerch Strait — video
Two Russian tankers sank near the Kerch Strait — video

Source:  online.ua

Two Russian tankers, Volgoneft-212 and Volgoneft-239, sank in the Kerch Strait. During a severe storm, waves breached the hulls of the vessels.

Points of attention

  • Two Russian tankers — “Volgoneft-212” and “Volgoneft-239” — sank in the Kerch Strait due to a severe storm.
  • The ship's crews spent more than four hours on the decks, waiting for rescue in difficult weather conditions.
  • There is a threat of oil spills in the Kerch Strait due to damage to tankers.

Two Russian tankers carrying tons of fuel oil broke in half

As reported by Russian media, one of the tankers was so seriously damaged that it was practically cut in half.

The first to suffer an accident was the Volgoneft-212, which was carrying 4 tons of oil. An hour later, the storm also damaged the Volgoneft-239 tanker.

There were 13 crew members on board the first vessel, and 14 on the second. Russian media reports that the crews were on deck for more than four hours, waiting to be rescued.

A rescue boat and an Mi-8 helicopter were sent to assist the tankers.

Subsequently, the Russian maritime search and rescue services reported that crew error in difficult weather conditions is being considered among the main versions of the tanker disaster in Kerch.

There is a threat of spillage of the contents into the Kerch Strait. A characteristic film is visible on the surface of the water. There is no exact data yet on how much oil products could have ended up in the water, the agency's source added.

Russian ships collide in St. Petersburg

As noted by Russian media, the incident in St. Petersburg on the Neva River occurred under the Lyvarny Bridge.

It is noted that the ship called "Solaris" hit the bow of the excursion ship "Chaika-SNG", and pierced the structures on board the damaged ship.

In addition, on May 14, a fire broke out on the upper deck of the ship "M.V. Lomonosov" in the Russian Arkhangelsk region.

Before that, in April, a fire broke out on the multipurpose supply ship "Catherine the Great" of the IBSV 10022 AH project in Primorye. This ship was considered the "pride" of the Russian Federation.

In addition, before that, in April, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that the Russian missile ship "Serpukhov" was damaged during a fire.

Earlier in March, Russian media reported a fire on the trawler "Captain Lobanov" and that the vessel sank in the Baltic Sea. It later became known that it sank as a result of being hit by a missile during a Russian Navy exercise, and that three people were killed and four more were injured.

