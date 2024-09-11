Britain introduced sanctions against 10 new ships of the Russian Federation. Which ones exactly
Britain introduced sanctions against 10 new ships of the Russian Federation. Which ones exactly

Government of Great Britain
Britain introduced sanctions against 10 new ships of the Russian Federation. Which ones exactly
Читати українською

Great Britain expanded the sanctions list against Russia, adding 10 new vessels. In addition, the government made an administrative amendment to the regime of sanctions against Iran.

Against which ships of the Russian Federation Britain imposed sanctions

As noted, among the vessels that have come under sanctions are oil tankers such as Nikolya Zuyev, SCF Vankor, Vladimir Tikhonov, SCF Baltica, NS ASIA, Leonid Loza, Olimpiysky Prospect, NS CLIPPER, NS CORONA, as well as a Panamanian-flagged tanker Zaliv Aniva.

These vessels participate in the transportation of oil and oil products of Russian origin to third countries, which contributes to the destabilization of Ukraine and violates its territorial integrity and sovereignty, supporting the Russian government, the British government reported.

What else is important to know about Britain's new sanctions against Russia

On June 13, 2024, it became known that the United Kingdom introduced new sanctions restrictions against the aggressor country of the Russian Federation against the background of its war of aggression against Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that they concern 50 individuals and companies and are coordinated with the measures of other G7 countries.

First of all, we are talking about the ships of Putin's "shadow fleet", institutions that are the basis of the Russian financial system, and suppliers that support Russia's military-industrial complex.

The new sanctions... will affect Russia's ability to finance and supply its war machine and demonstrate the United Kingdom's continued support for Ukraine, the British government emphasized.

In addition, it is noted that these are the first official London sanctions against the Russian "shadow fleet", which allows Russia to bypass the restrictions of Western countries on oil trade.

