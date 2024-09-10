Britain launched a sanction strike against the Russian Aerospace Forces
Britain launched a sanction strike against the Russian Aerospace Forces

Government of Great Britain
The Russian Aerospace Forces
On September 10, it became officially known that Great Britain introduced powerful sanctions against the Russian Aerospace Forces.

The Russian Aerospace Forces faced new challenges

According to the official announcement of the government of Great Britain, in addition to the Russian Air and Space Forces, the 924th State Center of Unmanned Aviation of Russia and the Command of Military Transport Aviation of the Russian Federation came under the new sanction strike of London.

What is important to understand is that the 924th State Center of Unmanned Aviation of the Russian Federation is directly engaged in the supply of drones to the Russian army, including those used for strikes on Ukraine.

The reasons for introducing new restrictions are not disclosed in the message.

The team of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has not yet reacted to London's new decision.

As mentioned earlier, official Washington announced sanctions against the Russian Aerospace Forces, the 924th State Center for Unmanned Aviation and the Russian Military Transport Aviation Command two years ago.

What else is important to know about Britain's new sanctions against Russia

On June 13, 2024, it became known that the United Kingdom introduced new sanctions restrictions against the aggressor country of the Russian Federation against the background of its war of aggression against Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that they concern 50 individuals and companies and are coordinated with the measures of other G7 countries.

First of all, we are talking about the ships of Putin's "shadow fleet", institutions that are the basis of the Russian financial system, and suppliers that support Russia's military-industrial complex.

The new sanctions... will affect Russia's ability to finance and supply its military machine and demonstrate the United Kingdom's continued support for Ukraine, the British government emphasized.

In addition, it is noted that these are the first official London sanctions against the Russian "shadow fleet", which allows Russia to bypass the restrictions of Western countries on oil trade.

