On September 10, it became officially known that Great Britain introduced powerful sanctions against the Russian Aerospace Forces.
Points of attention
- The new restrictions will have serious consequences for the Russian military, especially in the field of supplying drones for strikes against Ukraine.
- The sanctions are part of the coordination of measures with other countries of the Group of Seven and testify to the continued support of Ukraine by Great Britain.
- London's attack on the Russian "shadow fleet" can significantly worsen Russia's financial capabilities.
The Russian Aerospace Forces faced new challenges
According to the official announcement of the government of Great Britain, in addition to the Russian Air and Space Forces, the 924th State Center of Unmanned Aviation of Russia and the Command of Military Transport Aviation of the Russian Federation came under the new sanction strike of London.
What is important to understand is that the 924th State Center of Unmanned Aviation of the Russian Federation is directly engaged in the supply of drones to the Russian army, including those used for strikes on Ukraine.
The reasons for introducing new restrictions are not disclosed in the message.
The team of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has not yet reacted to London's new decision.
As mentioned earlier, official Washington announced sanctions against the Russian Aerospace Forces, the 924th State Center for Unmanned Aviation and the Russian Military Transport Aviation Command two years ago.
What else is important to know about Britain's new sanctions against Russia
On June 13, 2024, it became known that the United Kingdom introduced new sanctions restrictions against the aggressor country of the Russian Federation against the background of its war of aggression against Ukraine.
What is important to understand is that they concern 50 individuals and companies and are coordinated with the measures of other G7 countries.
First of all, we are talking about the ships of Putin's "shadow fleet", institutions that are the basis of the Russian financial system, and suppliers that support Russia's military-industrial complex.
In addition, it is noted that these are the first official London sanctions against the Russian "shadow fleet", which allows Russia to bypass the restrictions of Western countries on oil trade.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-