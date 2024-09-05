Despite the sanctions. The Russian military-industrial complex uses equipment from the Netherlands for the production of weapons

Russia produces chips for use in drones, missiles and tanks on Dutch equipment. The military-industrial complex (RF) has at least one old machine made in the Netherlands.

Despite the sanctions, Russia uses Dutch equipment

The publication Trouw conducted an investigation and found that Russian drones have chips made on an ASML machine. This is old equipment, released in the late 90s.

Although the machine is old, it can produce chips for modern weapons. They were found in Russian kamikaze drones that were shot down in Ukraine.



The Netherlands imposed sanctions against the Russian Federation due to a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Therefore, starting in 2022, the country will not supply equipment and components to the aggressor country.

Russia circumvents sanctions and receives spare parts for the machine through trade networks. China probably helped the Russian Federation in this.

From September 2023, the Dutch government controls the export of ASML chip manufacturing technology to China. If necessary, he can intervene and prohibit the sale to a specific company

Despite the sanctions, the Russian Federation continues to receive important components from Western countries. Last year alone, Russia imported chips for the manufacture of weapons worth more than 1 billion dollars.

Sanctions against Russia

After the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, many restrictions were imposed against Russia.

Sanctions were imposed against Russian President Vladimir Putin, officials, oligarchs, businessmen, companies, propagandists and anyone supporting the invasion.

In June, the EU approved the 14th package of sanctions against Russia. 116 individuals and legal entities were blacklisted, and Brussels banned transshipment of liquefied gas on the territory of the European Union and investment in construction projects.

The first package of sanctions was introduced back in 2015 for recognizing the quasi-republics of the LPR and DPR.

The assets of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation and Russian businessmen in the territory of the EU, the USA and some other states were frozen. Now the issue of their transfer to Ukraine is being resolved.