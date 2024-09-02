Zelenskiy introduced new sanctions against Russia. Who made it to the lists

On September 2, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy introduced sanctions against 175 Russian occupiers and collaborators, as well as companies involved in the maintenance of Russian military airfields.

As reported on the website of the President of Ukraine, the head of state signed two decrees ( No. 601/2024 and No. 602/2024 ), which put into effect the NSDC decision on the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures, reports Ukrinform.

Sanctions are imposed against individuals and legal entities:

collaborators,

occupiers and entities that support them on the TOT (175 entities in total);

companies involved in the maintenance of airfields jointly based by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, the FSB of the Russian Federation, and the National Guard of the Russian Federation, which host military aircraft.

companies that transport military equipment, ammunition, equipment and supplies to the front lines, as well as import sanctioned goods, in particular, weapons, components for the military industry from Iran, North Korea.

It is about 73 legal entities and 74 natural persons.

Sanctions include:

"AeroStan" LLC is a resident company of the Kyrgyz Republic, an operator of charter cargo air transportation, whose planes are regularly used to transport foreign products to the Russian Federation to circumvent sanctions restrictions, including for enterprises of the Russian military industry.

"Novaport Holding" LLC — an enterprise that owns or manages controlling stakes in the Pulkovo cargo terminal and in 21 regional airports of the Russian Federation (under EU sanctions);

"North-South Transport and Forwarding Company" LLC — the company specializes in cargo transportation by air and sea transport and fulfilled orders in the interests of the Russian military industry;

"Domodedovo Airfield" LLC — manages the Domodedovo International Airport, which is involved in the transportation of weapons and serves sanctioned airlines);

JSC "Aeroport Koltsovo" manages Koltsovo International Airport, which is included in the list of airfields jointly based with the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation and the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation, serves sanctioned airlines and is owned by oligarch Viktor Vekselberg.

Russia is finally feeling the effects of sanctions

Russian business has faced new serious problems in recent months. This is a large-scale drop in profits — as much as four times.

According to the results of June 2024, the financial result (profits minus losses) of the economy in general decreased by 4 times in annual terms — to 860 billion rubles. Compared to June last year (3.27 trillion rubles), companies lost more than 2.4 trillion rubles of profits, or almost 27 billion dollars.

It is also worth paying attention to the fact that in May the net income of the economy also decreased significantly — by 3.4 times, or by 2.13 trillion rubles.

Rosstat continues to claim that the problems began due to strong Western sanctions against the Russian coal industry. As you know, it has lost its export markets.

It is reported that according to the results of the first half of the year, coal miners worked in the red: the total loss of the industry amounted to 7.1 billion rubles against a profit of 282.5 billion rubles for the same period last year.