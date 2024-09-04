On September 4, the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) imposed sanctions against Russian propagandists for meddling in the presidential election. The list of sanctions included the editor-in-chief of RT, Margarita Simonyan, her deputies and more.
Points of attention
- OFAC imposed sanctions against Russian propagandists accused of meddling in the US presidential election.
- The main goal of propagandists is to undermine trust in electoral processes and institutions in the United States.
- The blacklist included RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan, her deputies and other propagandists.
- The US accuses Russia of meddling in the election through propaganda resources.
- The US presidential election will be held on November 5, 2024, Vice President Harris and former President Trump will fight for victory.
The USA imposed sanctions against Russian propagandists
RT managers recruited influential American figures to play along with the Russian narrative. The main goal of propagandists is to undermine trust in electoral processes and institutions on the eve of the US elections.
Blacklisted individuals and organizations are suspected of using disinformation and deepfakes, including artificial intelligence.
The sanctioned list included editor Margarita Simonyan and her three deputies: Elizaveta Brodska, Anton Anisimov, Andriy Kiyashko. Other propagandists were also blacklisted:
Olena Afanasyeva;
Konstantin Kalashnikov;
Oleksandr Nezhentsev;
Anastasia Ermoshkina;
Oleksiy Harashchenko.
OFAC sanctions also apply to the public platforms Dialog and Dialog Regions. They probably have connections with the FSB of Russia.
Presidential elections in the USA
Americans will elect the next president on November 5, 2024.
Democrat, current vice president Kamala Harris and Republican, ex-president of the USA Donald Trump are fighting for the presidential seat.
In the States, Russia is accused of meddling in the election through propaganda resources.
American intelligence claims that Trump's victory is more profitable for the Russian Federation. He is considered a more convenient president of the United States than Harris.
The reason lies in Trump's views. He is sceptical about providing military aid to Ukraine and has repeatedly hinted at ending support for Kyiv.
