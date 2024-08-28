Psychological warfare and propaganda. What is known about Durov's military accounting specialty

The arrest of Telegram founder Pavel Durov in France drew even more attention to his person and shed light on the past of the Russian programmer.

What became known about Pavel Durov

Ukrainian entrepreneur, founder of Petcube and TheFourthLaw.ai Yaroslav Azhniuk drew attention to an eloquent fact in the biography of the founder of Telegram.

According to the latter, he had at his disposal information that Pavel Durov's military accounting specialty is "Psychological warfare and propaganda", but he had no official source that would confirm this data.

However, on August 28, one of the network users sent Yaroslav Azhniuk a link to a tweet by a Russian programmer, which he published 12 years ago.

He was trained at the military department of St. Petersburg University in the field of propaganda, was a platoon commander, and is now a senior reserve lieutenant, says Pavlo Durov's message dated April 10, 2012. Share

Photo: screenshot

The French Prosecutor's Office announced the list of charges against Pavlo Durov: