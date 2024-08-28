Psychological warfare and propaganda. What is known about Durov's military accounting specialty

The arrest of Telegram founder Pavel Durov in France drew even more attention to his person and shed light on the past of the Russian programmer.
Points of attention
- Durov's military accounting specialty - "Psychological warfare and propaganda", in 2012 he was a reserve senior lieutenant.
- Pavel Durov already been charged. Among them are complicity in the distribution of pornographic content and participation in fraud.
- Telegram's founder ignored the demands and appeals of the French authorities for many years.
What became known about Pavel Durov
Ukrainian entrepreneur, founder of Petcube and TheFourthLaw.ai Yaroslav Azhniuk drew attention to an eloquent fact in the biography of the founder of Telegram.
According to the latter, he had at his disposal information that Pavel Durov's military accounting specialty is "Psychological warfare and propaganda", but he had no official source that would confirm this data.
However, on August 28, one of the network users sent Yaroslav Azhniuk a link to a tweet by a Russian programmer, which he published 12 years ago.
The French Prosecutor's Office announced the list of charges against Pavlo Durov:
Complicity in the administration of an online platform for the purpose of conducting illegal transactions by an organized group.
Refusal to provide, at the request of authorized bodies, information or documents necessary for the implementation and use of wiretapping permitted by law.
Complicity in possession of images of minor children of a pornographic nature.
Complicity in the distribution by an organized criminal group of images of minor children of a pornographic nature.
Complicity in the acquisition, transportation, possession or transfer of drugs.
Participating in the offer, transfer or provision without good reason of equipment, tool, program or data designed to attack automated data processing systems.
Complicity in organized gang fraud.
Provision of cryptological services aimed at providing privacy functions without corresponding declaration.
Providing cryptology tools that do not solely provide authentication or integrity control functions without notice.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-