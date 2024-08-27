Arrest of Durov. Journalists pointed out the paradox of Macron's decision

Telegram founder Pavel Durov was arrested in France on August 25. Politico notes that this is an extremely strange decision, since French leader Emmanuel Macron and members of his team regularly use this messenger, despite warnings about its unreliability and Durov's connections with the Russian FSB.

Macron uses Telegram all the time

According to the journalists, they received evidence from one of the former French deputies that Macron was online "recently", which means that he is still using Telegram.

However, even this did not save the Russian Pavel Durov from arrest.

The President of France himself commented on the situation as follows:

Durov's arrest was in no way a political decision... France is deeply committed to freedom of speech and communication, innovation and entrepreneurship. It will remain so. Emmanuel Macron President of France

According to journalists, the French leader was a Telegram user from the first days of his first presidential campaign.

Almost a decade has passed, but nothing has changed. Moreover, the messenger is becoming more and more popular in France: it is used not only by members of Macron's team, but also by government officials and officials of all ranks and parties.

Why is the Russian government still using Telegram?

Eric Botorel, a representative of Macron's political force "Renaissance", made a comment on this matter. It is he who is responsible for issues related to the cybernetic network.

Interestingly, the politician does not deny "regular use of Telegram, despite more or less legal warnings."

According to Bottorel, Telegram's level of protection is "not the best, but not the worst," noting that Olvid, the French encrypted messaging platform that the prime minister asked cabinet members to use instead of Telegram, "offered more guarantees."