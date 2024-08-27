Durov secretly visited Russia dozens of times despite his "anti-Putin" position

Russian programmer and Telegram founder Pavlo Durov created the illusion for a long time that he was an opponent of the Putin regime, but he secretly visited the aggressor country more than 60 times from 2014 to 2021.
Points of attention
- Against the background of the full-scale war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, the use of Telegram is extremely dangerous for Ukrainian users.
- Anonymous sources revealed details about Durov's border crossing and his relationship with the Russian authorities.
- Durov lied that he had a conflict with the Kremlin and was an exile in Russia.
Pavlo Durov hid his connections with the Russian authorities
Exclusive information was shared by entrepreneur, founder of Petcube and TheFourthLaw.ai Yaroslav Azhniuk. He got it from his anonymous sources.
In addition, it is emphasized that even last year, a group of "Kremlegram" investigators was anonymously sent an excerpt with data on Durov's crossing of the Russian border in 2015-2021.
Only on August 26, 2024, after a large-scale leak of a large FSB database, it became known for certain that the Russian programmer really visited the Russian Federation on August 5, 2015.
Ukrainians must realize all the dangers of Telegram
As you know, the Telegram messenger was allegedly blocked in the aggressor country on April 16, 2018 and was allegedly unblocked on June 20, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.
The record from June 20, 2020 indicates that the programmer flew out of Russia at 19:13. There is no data on how he got there before that (either they were not there at all, or they were deleted from the database).
