Durov secretly visited Russia dozens of times despite his "anti-Putin" position

Russian programmer and Telegram founder Pavlo Durov created the illusion for a long time that he was an opponent of the Putin regime, but he secretly visited the aggressor country more than 60 times from 2014 to 2021.

Pavlo Durov hid his connections with the Russian authorities

Exclusive information was shared by entrepreneur, founder of Petcube and TheFourthLaw.ai Yaroslav Azhniuk. He got it from his anonymous sources.

In addition, it is emphasized that even last year, a group of "Kremlegram" investigators was anonymously sent an excerpt with data on Durov's crossing of the Russian border in 2015-2021.

Only on August 26, 2024, after a large-scale leak of a large FSB database, it became known for certain that the Russian programmer really visited the Russian Federation on August 5, 2015.

This completely coincides with one of the entries in the letter we received, where there are a total of 125 entries about Paul's entry and exit to Russia. Both sources of leaks are anonymous, their goals are unknown to us, but now with a high probability we can consider the data of the anonymous letter to be authentic. According to them, Pavlo visited Russia many times from 2015 to 2021, while he claimed that he had a conflict with the authorities and was an exile in the country where he was born. Share

Photo: facebook.com/ntkrr

Ukrainians must realize all the dangers of Telegram

As you know, the Telegram messenger was allegedly blocked in the aggressor country on April 16, 2018 and was allegedly unblocked on June 20, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.

The record from June 20, 2020 indicates that the programmer flew out of Russia at 19:13. There is no data on how he got there before that (either they were not there at all, or they were deleted from the database).