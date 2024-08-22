The US Department of Justice has launched a criminal investigation into American journalists who cooperated with Kremlin-controlled propaganda media.
What is known about the cooperation of a number of American journalists with the Kremlin mass media
It is noted that the investigation may be conducted as part of countering Russian influence operations on the eve of the US presidential elections.
In particular, in August, FBI agents searched the homes of former UN weapons inspector and critic of American foreign policy Scott Ritter, as well as former adviser to US presidential candidate, Republican Donald Trump, Dimitri Simes.
It is emphasized that both of them often appeared on the broadcasts of Russian state media.
In particular, mobile phones, computers and hard drives were confiscated from Ritter, but neither he nor Dimitriy Simes have yet been charged.
New searches and possible criminal cases are expected soon.
What is known about the goals of the investigation as part of countering Kremlin propaganda
Journalists of the publication emphasize that the investigation is being conducted based on the conclusions of the US intelligence regarding the fact that Russian media controlled by the Kremlin, such as Russia Today, cooperate with the special services of the Russian Federation and seek to influence the results of elections around the world.
Yes, the Kremlin once again supports Trump through bots and propagandists on social networks, releasing fake news to discredit US President Joe Biden and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.
