The US Federal Bureau of Investigation searched the country estate of the pro-Putin political scientist and presenter of the Russian "First Channel" Dmitry Simes and his wife. The building is located in Virginia near Washington.

The FBI became interested in Symes' activities and his ties to the Kremlin

The local publication Rappahannock News shared the first details.

According to the spokeswoman for the FBI, it is about "court-sanctioned law enforcement activity", but she refused to reveal other details to journalists.

One of the neighbors told the media that numerous law enforcement officers had been coming and going from the estate called "Patria" in Huntly since the morning of August 14, removing items in trucks and trailers. Agents returned to the estate again on the morning of August 16.

What is important to understand is that Dmytro Simes and his wife purchased a 53-hectare estate for $1.63 million 3 years ago.

Journalists also managed to find out that Putin's henchman is currently outside the United States.

The pro-Kremlin propagandist also admitted that he was "puzzled and concerned" that no law enforcement agency had contacted him about the search of his property.

"I will certainly take steps to get the proper information and then take the appropriate action," Simes said. Share

What is important to know about Dmytro Simes

The henchman of the Russian dictator Putin is the co-host of a program about international relations on the Russian state Channel One.

In addition, information about his connections with members of Republican Donald Trump's team and with Russian government officials has repeatedly appeared.

Despite this, no charges were ever brought against the Kremlin propagandist.

Dmitry Simes is also considered an expert in Russian affairs.