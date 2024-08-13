According to the spokesman of the US National Security Council at the White House, John Kirby, the Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin may end the criminal war against Ukraine in order to return the Ukrainian military territories in the Kursk region.
The White House made a proposal to Putin to resolve the situation with the offensive of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna
Kirby noted that the statements of the representatives of the aggressor country about the alleged coordination of the offensive of the armed forces in the Kursk region by Western countries are pure propaganda and lies.
He emphasized that it was Russia that started the war against Ukraine and Ukraine was forced to defend itself.
According to him, only Russia is currently at war with Ukraine.
How the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region broke all the Kremlin's narratives about the war against Ukraine
According to The New York Times, only ruins, stray dogs and abandoned customs declarations remained from the border post of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in the Kursk region after the start of the offensive of the Armed Forces.
Russian military and border guards fled en masse with the start of the Ukrainian military offensive.
Ukrainian armored vehicles broke through the border unhindered, covering the flow of infantry.
Instead, a few days ago, the chief of the Russian General Staff announced that the attack had been repulsed.
The debris of a lost battle is scattered on the border: the remains of Russians, bullet casings and discarded body armor.
The publication notes that the large-scale offensive on the territory of the Kursk region was an important moment in the war for Ukraine.
The Armed Forces easily cut through the weakly defended border, advancing tens of kilometers deep into Russia and changing the history of the war after a gloomy year.
Currently, as noted, in the Kursk region, the Ukrainian military has captured at least more than 2 dozen settlements.
Journalists saw how on-board platforms towed the damaged MaxxPro to Ukraine.
On both sides, several buildings were destroyed by Russian aerial bombs, which indicates brutal air attacks.
Ukraine was preparing secretly. Thick summer leaves in oak-maple forests hid heavy equipment. Fictitious exercises hid the movement of troops.
The soldiers dispersed and spent the night in abandoned houses.
Only at the last moment, according to the deputy commander of the Ukrainian brigade, even the senior officers were informed about the attack.
There was a very tight limit on who knew about the attack plan. Still, when news spread through personnel, the army relied on the discretion of its soldiers.
The strategy was to quickly break through the border defenses and maneuver on the roads, blocking Russian counterattacks and taking advantage of the hilly landscape in this part of Russia, which is interspersed with marshes and lakes, limiting the Russians' ability to move by road.
