The Ukrainian military in the Kursk region in the south of Russia is already digging trenches in the controlled territories and preparing for a long confrontation.

What is known about the training of the Armed Forces of Defense in the controlled territories in the Kursk region

According to the journalists of the publication, it is planned to leave at least a corps of five brigades with up to 2,000 soldiers and one separate battalion of 400 people on the territory of the Kursk region.

Ukrainians are digging trenches. Waiting for a positional war along or near the existing front line, the Russians are also entrenched, the authors of the material note.

It is emphasized that currently both sides of the confrontation are trying to strengthen their own positions.

The Ukrainian military does not stop its offensive, and the Russian occupiers have opportunities for counterattacks.

But this means that the stabilization of the front line and the long-term Ukrainian occupation of part of the Kursk region are on the agenda, the article also states.

For the construction of fortifications, both sides began to use industrial excavators.

How the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine unfolds in the Kursk region

As noted in the material published by The Wall Street Journal, the unexpected breakthrough and offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region revealed the vulnerability of the criminal Kremlin regime of the dictator Vladimir Putin.

Journalists emphasize that currently the military-political leadership of Ukraine is faced with a dilemma, whether it is worth transferring additional forces to strengthen the offensive in the Kursk region, since additional forces are critically needed in the east of Ukraine, where the Russian invaders continue to advance in the Donbass and Kharkiv region.

In a few days, the Ukrainian military managed to advance several tens of kilometers through the territory of the Kursk region.

Perhaps I am now in the same position as a private who does not understand why he should hold a trench. But 1,000 men are very necessary here, - explains the commander of the Ukrainian battalion defending the Pokrovsk region.

The publication notes that the final goal of the Ukrainian offensive in the Kursk region remains unclear to the end.

Russian reports indicate that Ukraine's rapid advance was achieved through the use of electronic warfare to disable Russian communications and assist Ukrainian troops in entering Russian territory with high-speed armored vehicles supported by attack drones and air defense systems. Ukraine has gained a foothold, which it uses to send reconnaissance teams to find further exploitable weak points and advance artillery systems that can strike deep into Russia's rear, the authors of the material explain.

Near the city of Rylsk, the Ukrainian military destroyed a column of the Russian army that was moving towards the combat zone.

At the same time, the military and political leadership of the aggressor country continues to lie about the alleged expulsion of the Ukrainian military from the border zone in Kurshchyna.

This is a blow to Putin. Of course I like to see us hit their column. If it continues like this for several days, I will say that it was very useful, - notes an officer of one of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducting combat operations in the area of Chasovoy Yar in Donetsk region.

According to the US, one of Ukraine's reasons for starting the invasion was the interruption of Russian supply lines to the northern front in Kharkiv.

In addition, the Armed Forces captured dozens of prisoners who can be exchanged.

Ukraine has also demonstrated the courage and ability to secretly plan and conduct complex offensive operations.

With this attack, they completely changed the strategic narrative, - retired lieutenant colonel of the US Army John Nagle is convinced.

In his opinion, the military logic of the offensive operation of the Ukrainian military in the Kursk region looks very dubious, since the Armed Forces of Ukraine are under enormous pressure from the Russian occupiers in critical areas of the front in the east of Ukraine.

Nagl believes that, in general, this operation is a signal to the United States, where presidential elections are to be held in November.

Ukrainians want to draw attention to this invasion. They say that the Ukrainians still have a fight, - explains the retired American military.

According to American officials, Washington is not too worried about the escalation of the situation due to the offensive of the Armed Forces in the Kursk region.

However, a number of American officials fear that the actions of the Ukrainian military in Kurshchyna may prompt the criminal Kremlin leadership to respond more harshly.

According to Franz-Stefan Gadi, a military analyst from Vienna, the further development of the situation in Kurshchyna will depend on the available number of reserves of the parties and the efficiency of their deployment.

The analyst emphasizes that Ukraine will be forced to transfer additional forces to the Kursk region to maintain momentum.

At the same time, the Russian occupiers can launch quick counterattacks, taking advantage of their manpower and firepower advantages.

According to Gadi, the main problem of this operation was that it does not change the main front lines in the east of Ukraine, where the occupiers, albeit slowly, are advancing because they outnumber the armed forces and manpower.

The operation in Kursk requires significant resources, especially in the personnel of the infantry, which may be more urgently needed in other places, the analyst is convinced.

Brigade officers in the East questioned the advisability of committing forces to attack Russia, despite the hope that it might divert Russian forces from that front.