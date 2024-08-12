The Ukrainian military in the Kursk region in the south of Russia is already digging trenches in the controlled territories and preparing for a long confrontation.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine and Russia are intensifying their positions and preparing for a long confrontation in the Kursk region.
- Ukraine's offensive operations in the Kursk region have revealed vulnerabilities in the Kremlin regime and demonstrated strategic prowess.
- The Ukrainian military is faced with dilemmas of allocating forces between different conflict zones, impacting the progress of the Kursk offensive.
- American officials are monitoring the situation in Kurshchyna, expressing concerns about potential harsh responses from the Russian leadership.
- The outcome of the conflict in Kursk depends on the deployment of reserves and effectiveness of military strategies, with significant implications for the region's stability.
What is known about the training of the Armed Forces of Defense in the controlled territories in the Kursk region
According to the journalists of the publication, it is planned to leave at least a corps of five brigades with up to 2,000 soldiers and one separate battalion of 400 people on the territory of the Kursk region.
It is emphasized that currently both sides of the confrontation are trying to strengthen their own positions.
The Ukrainian military does not stop its offensive, and the Russian occupiers have opportunities for counterattacks.
For the construction of fortifications, both sides began to use industrial excavators.
How the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine unfolds in the Kursk region
As noted in the material published by The Wall Street Journal, the unexpected breakthrough and offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region revealed the vulnerability of the criminal Kremlin regime of the dictator Vladimir Putin.
Journalists emphasize that currently the military-political leadership of Ukraine is faced with a dilemma, whether it is worth transferring additional forces to strengthen the offensive in the Kursk region, since additional forces are critically needed in the east of Ukraine, where the Russian invaders continue to advance in the Donbass and Kharkiv region.
In a few days, the Ukrainian military managed to advance several tens of kilometers through the territory of the Kursk region.
The publication notes that the final goal of the Ukrainian offensive in the Kursk region remains unclear to the end.
Near the city of Rylsk, the Ukrainian military destroyed a column of the Russian army that was moving towards the combat zone.
At the same time, the military and political leadership of the aggressor country continues to lie about the alleged expulsion of the Ukrainian military from the border zone in Kurshchyna.
According to the US, one of Ukraine's reasons for starting the invasion was the interruption of Russian supply lines to the northern front in Kharkiv.
In addition, the Armed Forces captured dozens of prisoners who can be exchanged.
Ukraine has also demonstrated the courage and ability to secretly plan and conduct complex offensive operations.
In his opinion, the military logic of the offensive operation of the Ukrainian military in the Kursk region looks very dubious, since the Armed Forces of Ukraine are under enormous pressure from the Russian occupiers in critical areas of the front in the east of Ukraine.
Nagl believes that, in general, this operation is a signal to the United States, where presidential elections are to be held in November.
According to American officials, Washington is not too worried about the escalation of the situation due to the offensive of the Armed Forces in the Kursk region.
However, a number of American officials fear that the actions of the Ukrainian military in Kurshchyna may prompt the criminal Kremlin leadership to respond more harshly.
According to Franz-Stefan Gadi, a military analyst from Vienna, the further development of the situation in Kurshchyna will depend on the available number of reserves of the parties and the efficiency of their deployment.
The analyst emphasizes that Ukraine will be forced to transfer additional forces to the Kursk region to maintain momentum.
At the same time, the Russian occupiers can launch quick counterattacks, taking advantage of their manpower and firepower advantages.
According to Gadi, the main problem of this operation was that it does not change the main front lines in the east of Ukraine, where the occupiers, albeit slowly, are advancing because they outnumber the armed forces and manpower.
Brigade officers in the East questioned the advisability of committing forces to attack Russia, despite the hope that it might divert Russian forces from that front.
