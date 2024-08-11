On the evening of August 11, the "I want to live" project reported that Ukrainian forces were able to significantly replenish the exchange fund during the fighting in Russian Kurshchyna. This time the "Akhmat" militants were captured by the Armed Forces.
- Ukrainian soldiers successfully carried out a raid and detained "Akhmatians" in the Kursk region.
- On August 11, the Armed Forces also entered Martynivka and Gordiivka.
- Information is also being received about the beginning of the fighting in Spalny and Borkiv.
Ukrainian soldiers once again "hunted down" dozens of prisoners in the Kursk region
According to the Ukrainian soldiers, the "Akhmatians" tried to escape in order to avoid being captured, as Ramzan Kadyrov once declared that the "Akhmat" fighters do not surrender.
As the "I want to live" project ironically points out, this is indeed true, because they are constantly in the rear, but this time the events in Kurshchyna developed so dynamically that they simply did not have time to react in time and escape.
Moreover, the "Akhmat" fighters did not even try to resist the Armed Forces.
Breakthrough of the Armed Forces of the Kursk region — the latest details
On the night of August 11, information appeared that the Armed Forces of Ukraine entered Martynivka and are trying to gain a foothold there.
In addition, Gordiivka also came under the control of Ukrainian forces.
According to Russian military commanders, as of August 11, in addition to Makhnovka, the Russian armed forces lost control over Plekhovo.
The military Russian-osinter also confirms the loss of Plekhovy, as well as the beginning of fighting in the vicinity of Borky and Spalnyi, which are further east.
It is known for certain that Guevo is not controlled by the Russian occupiers.
There was also information that the village of Melovai, south of Suzhi, could also come under the control of the Armed Forces.
