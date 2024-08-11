According to the BBC, during 6 days of active offensive, Ukrainian forces managed to advance approximately 30 km deep into Russian territory in the Kursk region.

What is happening in Russian Kurshchyna

What is important to understand is that on August 11, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation began to claim that Russian troops allegedly prevented attempts by Ukrainian forces to break through in the areas of Tolpyne and General Kolodez settlements in Kursk Oblast.

It is worth paying attention to the fact that they are located approximately 25 and 30 km from the Russian-Ukrainian border.

Thus, the authorities of the Russian Federation de facto confirmed that the Armed Forces were able to reach deep into the Kursk border region.

In addition, footage of a Russian attack near the village of Levshinka, approximately 25 km from the border, is published online.

According to British journalists, in the Sumy region they witnessed a constant stream of armored personnel carriers and tanks moving towards Russia.

The armored columns had white triangular insignia, ostensibly to distinguish them from the equipment used in Ukraine itself. Share

Also, on the evening of August 11, soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed that they captured dozens of "Akhmat" fighters in the Kursk region.

Ukrainian tanks are already fighting on the territory of the Russian Federation

As the BBC notes, this fact is confirmed by aerial photographs that were at the disposal of the media.

They record how Ukrainian tanks are already engaged in battles against Russian invaders on the territory of the Russian Federation.

What's more, evidence has emerged that the Russians have begun to actively build new defense lines near the Kursk NPP.

According to the latest data, the soldiers of the Armed Forces advanced within 50 km of the object.