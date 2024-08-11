On August 11, 2022, the Russian Volunteer Corps was founded, a unit that has been doing everything possible to destroy the Putin regime as part of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine for two years in a row. The online.ua team joins in the congratulations and offers readers to watch the documentary tape, in which you will see the soldiers of the corps, the chief of staff of the RVC Oleksandr "Fortuna" and the commander Denys "White Rex" Nikitin himself.

What is important to know about the Russian Volunteer Corps

During the last two years, the RVC participated in many important operations and battles with the Russian occupation forces.

This happened not only on the contact line on the territory of Ukraine, in particular in Bakhmut and Avdiivka, but also on its own Russian territory.

Most of the world's media wrote about the high-profile raids of the Russian Volunteer Corps, together with the Legion "Freedom of Russia" and the Siberian Battalion.

As you know, the commander of the RVC is Denys "White Rex" Nikitin.

The Russian volunteer forces never tire of demonstrating what effective opposition to the regime of the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, can be.

On the anniversary of the establishment of the unit, we honor the soldiers of the Red Army, who chose the side of good and rose against Moscow fascism with weapons in hand. The most important battles for freedom are still ahead! — congratulates the RVC on the anniversary of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine. Share

Why is it important to watch the documentary about RVC from the media Online.UA

In 2024, the video production of the Ukrainian media Online.UA presented a documentary film "The Pale Moth — The End" about the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC).

While watching the tape, you can hear the soldiers' opinions about why the Russian Federation started a war against Ukraine and what needs to be done to destroy the Putin regime.

Interestingly, it was in this video that the commander of the RVC, Denis Nikitin, first hinted at the spring raid of Russian volunteer forces on the territory of the aggressor country.

Filming took place at the combat positions of the Red Army, training grounds and classified locations.